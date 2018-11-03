Stryker (SYK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm currently has $180.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stryker exited the third quarter on a mixed note, with earnings beating estimates and revenues missing the same. The company continues to gain from its flagship Mako Total Knee platform, which drove its core Orthopaedic segment. In fact, the company witnessed solid growth in Mako robot installations in the quarter. Surging domestic sales is another positive. Moreover, solid performance in emerging markets and Europe paints a bright picture. Solid expansion in operating margin is encouraging as well. A raised guidance for 2018 buoys optimism. Stryker outperformed the industry in a year’s time. On the flip side, gross margin has been declining. Total debt on the balance sheet remains unchanged, adding to the company’s woes. The Trauma & Extremities business had moderate growth and was affected by softness in the market and product supply issues. Stiff competition is likely to mar Stryker’s prospects.”

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Stryker to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Stryker from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $181.15.

SYK traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.37. 1,099,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.91. Stryker has a 12-month low of $146.80 and a 12-month high of $179.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 9.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

In other Stryker news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 37,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.84, for a total value of $6,317,563.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,470.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.17, for a total value of $133,627.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,785 shares in the company, valued at $496,203.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,053 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stryker (SYK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.