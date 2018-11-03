Strs Ohio Reduces Position in Anixter International Inc. (AXE)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Anixter International were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Anixter International by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Anixter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in Anixter International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Anixter International by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Anixter International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anixter International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Anixter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Anixter International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

NYSE AXE opened at $67.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Anixter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.25 and a 52 week high of $88.85. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.07.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Anixter International had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Anixter International Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anixter International

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products, and utility power solutions. Its Network & Security Solutions segment offers copper and fiber optic cable and connectivity, access control, video surveillance, intrusion and fire/life safety, cabinet, power, cable management, wireless, professional audio/video, voice and networking switche, and other ancillary products for technology, finance, telecommunications service provider, transportation, education, government, healthcare, and retail industries.

