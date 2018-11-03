Stria Lithium (SRA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Stria Lithium Inc (CVE:SRA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

About Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA)

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's principal property is the Pontax-Lithium property that comprises 68 contiguous map-designated mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central James Bay territory, Northern Quebec.

See Also: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Stria Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stria Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.