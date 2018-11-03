Strategic Financial Group LLC Sells 1,195 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

Strategic Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,483,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,310,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,414,000 after buying an additional 1,700,856 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $222,934,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,020,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,223,000 after buying an additional 412,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 98.4% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,530,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,540,000 after buying an additional 758,992 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $47.91 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $50.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were issued a $0.0874 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.