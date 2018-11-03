Strategic Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,002 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Strategic Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,400,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 96,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,305,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $51.21 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.54 and a 12-month high of $56.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.