Strategic Financial Group LLC Acquires 14,596 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Strategic Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 295.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,596 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLOT. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 474.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 198.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.86 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1138 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%.

