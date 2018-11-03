Stratasys (SSYS) Stock Price Up 19.9% on Earnings Beat

Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) rose 19.9% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $24.11 and last traded at $22.85. Approximately 2,523,116 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 280% from the average daily volume of 663,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $162.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.88 million. Stratasys had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Cowen set a $22.00 price target on shares of Stratasys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $27.00 price target on shares of Stratasys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stratasys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,808,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,319,000 after buying an additional 1,970,216 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Stratasys by 15.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,644,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,616,000 after purchasing an additional 352,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stratasys by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,334,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,680,000 after purchasing an additional 122,685 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in Stratasys by 32.4% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 1,224,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,301,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Stratasys by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,121,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,463,000 after purchasing an additional 63,952 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 185.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Stratasys Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, small and large businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

