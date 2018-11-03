Store Capital (STOR) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.81-$1.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.74. Store Capital also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $1.81-1.84 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on STOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Store Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Store Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Store Capital in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Store Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Store Capital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of STOR traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $28.95. 1,466,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,174. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Store Capital has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $29.82.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $137.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.39 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Store Capital will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Store Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 77.19%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,084 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

