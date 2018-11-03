Store Capital (STOR) PT Set at $32.00 by BMO Capital Markets

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) has been given a $32.00 target price by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Store Capital in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Store Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Store Capital in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NYSE STOR opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.07. Store Capital has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $29.82.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.39 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 5.60%. Store Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Store Capital will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Store Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Store Capital by 14.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 601,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,932,000 after buying an additional 74,721 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Store Capital by 582.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 121,135 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Store Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Store Capital by 10.4% during the second quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 128,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,084 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

