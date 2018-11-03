Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,503 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,803% compared to the average volume of 79 put options.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KTOS shares. BidaskClub raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 73,372 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $967,776.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bandel L. Carano bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $127,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 770,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,382,000 after acquiring an additional 81,444 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 74,332 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 976,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after acquiring an additional 79,664 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KTOS opened at $12.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.50, a P/E/G ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 2.30. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.00 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

