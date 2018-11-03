Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Genesis Energy Put Options (GEL)

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 5,464 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 5,839% compared to the typical daily volume of 92 put options.

NYSE GEL opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.24. Genesis Energy has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.85 million. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.52%. Genesis Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genesis Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This is a boost from Genesis Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is 203.77%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Genesis Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Genesis Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Genesis Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

In related news, VP Garland G. Gaspard acquired 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,015.29. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $30,015.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Genesis Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genesis Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 380.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 259.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 21,802 shares in the last quarter. 73.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep-water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

