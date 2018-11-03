Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates $93.00 Price Target for Genesee & Wyoming (GWR)

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) has been given a $93.00 price objective by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Genesee & Wyoming from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Genesee & Wyoming from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesee & Wyoming currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.70.

GWR traded down $2.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.99. 743,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71. Genesee & Wyoming has a 1 year low of $67.61 and a 1 year high of $92.91.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $603.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.40 million. Genesee & Wyoming had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 26.25%. Genesee & Wyoming’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Genesee & Wyoming will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Allison M. Fergus sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $185,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher F. Liucci sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $89,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,548.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,255 shares of company stock worth $2,048,947 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming in the third quarter valued at $214,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Genesee & Wyoming Company Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

