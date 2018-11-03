Stifel Financial (SF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Stifel Financial Corp. is a holding company for Stifel Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SF. ValuEngine raised shares of Stifel Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a market perform rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Stifel Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Stifel Financial to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $61.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.20.

Shares of SF traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.73. 448,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,332. Stifel Financial has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $68.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $738.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stifel Financial will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $68,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak purchased 3,565 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.99 per share, for a total transaction of $167,519.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 835,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,259,440.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SF. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

