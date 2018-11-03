Steven Madden (SHOO) Upgraded at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Loop Capital currently has $49.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $40.67 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Steven Madden to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.52.

SHOO stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.41. 774,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,217. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.66. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $39.30.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $458.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.80 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 35.57%.

In other Steven Madden news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.27, for a total transaction of $143,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,788.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $771,405 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

