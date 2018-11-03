Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 10,683 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (SNA)

Sterling Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,683 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Snap-on worth $48,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,702,000 after purchasing an additional 34,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

NYSE SNA opened at $157.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $141.63 and a 12 month high of $189.46.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $898.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.73 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, July 16th. B. Riley set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $216.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

In related news, SVP Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total value of $1,152,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 4,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $729,598.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,395 shares of company stock worth $5,553,865 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

