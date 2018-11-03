Stericycle (SRCL) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.31-4.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.44-3.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.5 billion.Stericycle also updated its FY18 guidance to $4.31-4.41 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Stericycle from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stericycle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 target price on Stericycle and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut Stericycle from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $72.00 target price on Stericycle and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.88.

SRCL traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,278,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,569. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $46.44 and a fifty-two week high of $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.52.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Stericycle had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

