Stericycle Inc (SRCL) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its position in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Stericycle worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Stericycle by 362.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Stericycle by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Stericycle by 285.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

SRCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Stericycle from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Stericycle from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Friday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.88.

SRCL opened at $47.31 on Friday. Stericycle Inc has a one year low of $46.44 and a one year high of $76.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Stericycle had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stericycle Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

