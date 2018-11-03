State Treasurer State of Michigan Has $885,000 Holdings in Rowan Companies PLC (RDC)

State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Rowan Companies were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RDC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Rowan Companies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Rowan Companies by 92.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 38,256 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rowan Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 493,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Rowan Companies in the first quarter worth $191,000. Finally, V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rowan Companies in the second quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDC stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Rowan Companies PLC has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $20.87.

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.02. Rowan Companies had a negative net margin of 23.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $192.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rowan Companies PLC will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rowan Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Rowan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Rowan Companies in a report on Friday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rowan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rowan Companies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Rowan Companies Company Profile

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

