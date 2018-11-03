State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in Southern Co (SO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,422,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,509 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Southern worth $62,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 133.8% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 359.3% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 83.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Howard Weil started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.11.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 16,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $775,985.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,165 shares in the company, valued at $481,821. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $44.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of -0.09. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $42.38 and a 1 year high of $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Southern had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.47%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

