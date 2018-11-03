StarCoin (KST) Price Reaches $0.0056 on Exchanges

StarCoin (CURRENCY:KST) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 3rd. StarCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $25,556.00 worth of StarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StarCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and Coinnest. During the last week, StarCoin has traded 55% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00799838 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00001446 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00020895 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010812 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00001150 BTC.

StarCoin Profile

KST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2018. StarCoin’s total supply is 877,631,077 coins. StarCoin’s official message board is www.starcointalk.com . StarCoin’s official website is www.starcoin.tv . StarCoin’s official Twitter account is @StarkstTeam

Buying and Selling StarCoin

StarCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

