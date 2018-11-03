Starbucks (SBUX) Reaches New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $65.68 and last traded at $63.60, with a volume of 28837143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.63.

The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Starbucks from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Starbucks from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Starbucks from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America set a $68.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.44.

In related news, insider Rosalind G. Brewer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.04 per share, for a total transaction of $270,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,302 shares in the company, valued at $394,600.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 166,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $8,783,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,052,087. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 669.7% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 155.6% in the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

