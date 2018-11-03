Standard Chartered (STAN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a report issued on Wednesday.

STAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 930 ($12.15) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 945 ($12.35) and set a conviction-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 735 ($9.60) price target on Standard Chartered and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 920 ($12.02) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 731.08 ($9.55).

Shares of STAN opened at GBX 579 ($7.57) on Wednesday. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of GBX 678.80 ($8.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 864.20 ($11.29).

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Bill Winters sold 152,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.38), for a total transaction of £975,646.87 ($1,274,855.44).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC provides various banking products and services in the Greater China and North Asia, ASEAN and South Asia, Africa and the Middle East, and Europe and America. The company operates in four segments: Corporate & Institutional Banking, Private Banking, Commercial Banking, and Retail Banking.

