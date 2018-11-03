Sprint (S) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $6.18, but opened at $6.12. Sprint shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 458661 shares.

The cell phone carrier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Sprint had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on S shares. ValuEngine raised Sprint from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprint presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.85.

In other news, insider John Saw sold 260,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $1,596,983.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,333,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,190,649.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Sprint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sprint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sprint by 1,223.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,855 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 18,355 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Sprint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprint by 294.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. 13.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 89.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Sprint Company Profile (NYSE:S)

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

