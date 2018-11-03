Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (SBPH) Stake Lifted by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc owned 1.16% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 1,498.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after buying an additional 453,032 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 82.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 41,372 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 91,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 103.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 19,246 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals news, insider Martin J. Driscoll purchased 4,000 shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.02 per share, with a total value of $48,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBPH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 target price on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SBPH opened at $10.19 on Friday. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $18.93.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.22. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. The company's lead SMNH product candidate is inarigivir soproxil, for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

