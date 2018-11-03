Speedway Motorsports, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TRK)

Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th.

Speedway Motorsports has a payout ratio of 57.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Speedway Motorsports to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.7%.

TRK opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $635.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.10. Speedway Motorsports has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15.

Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $165.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.21 million. Speedway Motorsports had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 33.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Speedway Motorsports will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Speedway Motorsports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th.

About Speedway Motorsports

Speedway Motorsports, Inc, through its subsidiaries, promotes, markets, and sponsors motorsports activities in the United States. The company owns and operates eight racing facilities, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway racing facilities.

