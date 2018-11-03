SpeedCash (SCS) Price Reaches $0.0310 on Top Exchanges

SpeedCash (CURRENCY:SCS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, SpeedCash has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. One SpeedCash coin can now be bought for $0.0310 or 0.00000489 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. SpeedCash has a market cap of $17,838.00 and approximately $38.00 worth of SpeedCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SpeedCash alerts:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000149 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SpeedCash

SCS is a coin. SpeedCash’s total supply is 587,545 coins and its circulating supply is 574,745 coins. SpeedCash’s official Twitter account is @SpeedCashMedia . SpeedCash’s official website is www.scash.ml . The Reddit community for SpeedCash is /r/SpeedCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SpeedCash Coin Trading

SpeedCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpeedCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpeedCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpeedCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SpeedCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpeedCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.