Spectre.ai Utility Token Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SXUT)

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a total market cap of $3.01 million and $40,379.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001922 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007146 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00149204 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00250967 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $619.86 or 0.09721523 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012549 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Spectre.ai Utility Token Profile

Spectre.ai Utility Token was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai . Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Utility Token

Spectre.ai Utility Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

