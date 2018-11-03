SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Shares Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for 1.7% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $11,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $139,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 48.6% in the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $165,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 283.0% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $196,000.

SPY opened at $271.89 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $252.92 and a 12-month high of $293.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th were issued a $1.3226 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 21st. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

