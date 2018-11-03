SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (SHM) Shares Bought by Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV

Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,058 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 35.3% of Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV owned approximately 1.23% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $45,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $47.43 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

