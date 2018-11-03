Sparton Resources Inc. (SRI) Insider Yongbiao Ding Sells 100,000 Shares

Sparton Resources Inc. (CVE:SRI) insider Yongbiao Ding sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total value of C$11,000.00.

Yongbiao Ding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 29th, Yongbiao Ding sold 500,000 shares of Sparton Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$50,000.00.

Sparton Resources stock remained flat at $C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,634,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,951. Sparton Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.04 and a 1-year high of C$0.14.

Sparton Resources Inc, an exploration and development stage company, focuses on the exploration and evaluation of properties in Canada and China. The company's primary projects are the Chebucto natural gas field located in the Sable Island area of offshore Nova Scotia; and the VanSpar vanadium and battery commissioning projects in China.

