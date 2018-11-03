Sparks (SPK) Price Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days

Sparks (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Sparks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. Sparks has a market capitalization of $57,628.00 and approximately $133.00 worth of Sparks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sparks has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000704 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013907 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00001225 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Sparks Coin Profile

Sparks is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Sparks’ total supply is 5,037,917 coins and its circulating supply is 4,210,198 coins. The official website for Sparks is www.sparkscoin.io . Sparks’ official Twitter account is @Sparks_Crypro

Sparks Coin Trading

Sparks can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sparks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

