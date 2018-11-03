Source Energy Services (SHLE) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$3.00 in a research note published on Friday.

SHLE has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Source Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Source Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. CIBC lowered shares of Source Energy Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Source Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, GMP Securities lowered shares of Source Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.20.

SHLE stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.98. 257,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,953. Source Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$1.85 and a 1 year high of C$9.88.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand primarily to the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

