SMTC (SMTX) Upgraded to C by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ SMTX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.27. 35,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,320. SMTC has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $3.20.
SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.48 million during the quarter.
About SMTC
SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.
Read More: Discount Rate
Receive News & Ratings for SMTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.