SMITHS Grp PLC/S (SMGZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SMITHS Grp PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SMGZY shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SMITHS Grp PLC/S in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SMITHS Grp PLC/S in a research note on Friday, September 21st.

SMGZY traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.06. The stock had a trading volume of 31,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. SMITHS Grp PLC/S has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $24.42.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

