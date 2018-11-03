Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at B. Riley

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at B. Riley from $68.75 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SIMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.31.

NASDAQ SIMO traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $40.72. 459,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,545. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.95. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $61.85.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $138.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.36 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,414 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,181,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

