Silent Notary 24 Hour Volume Reaches $163,417.00 (SNTR)

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Silent Notary token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, DEx.top and Bilaxy. Silent Notary has a total market cap of $2.14 million and $163,417.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Silent Notary has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007151 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00149738 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00250721 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $622.74 or 0.09766562 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012577 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Silent Notary Profile

Silent Notary’s genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here . Silent Notary’s official website is silentnotary.com

Buying and Selling Silent Notary

Silent Notary can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Bilaxy, Hotbit, YoBit, DDEX, TOPBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silent Notary should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Silent Notary using one of the exchanges listed above.

