Signition LP Takes $511,000 Position in Exelon Co. (EXC)

Signition LP acquired a new stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,708 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 4.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,039,254 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $45,374,000 after purchasing an additional 39,761 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Exelon by 222.1% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,698 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Exelon by 12.6% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 283,201 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $12,365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,690 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 13.0% in the third quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 25,588 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 5.8% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 49,835 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $45.05.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy giant reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.08%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

