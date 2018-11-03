Signition LP Buys Shares of 5,800 PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,520,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,971,000 after purchasing an additional 353,976 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,960,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,880,000 after purchasing an additional 23,938 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,603,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,609,000 after purchasing an additional 437,808 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,505,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,419,000 after purchasing an additional 66,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,365,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,917,000 after purchasing an additional 38,183 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.49, for a total value of $3,471,507.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,406,999.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNC. ValuEngine raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $137.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

PNC stock opened at $129.88 on Friday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $116.55 and a one year high of $163.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

