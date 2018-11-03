Sierra Oncology (SRRA) Trading 5.3% Higher

Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) traded up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.80. 867,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 527,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th.
Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). On average, research analysts expect that Sierra Oncology Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sierra Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRRA)
Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer.
