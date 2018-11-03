Sierra Oncology (SRRA) Trading 5.3% Higher

Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) traded up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.80. 867,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 527,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). On average, research analysts expect that Sierra Oncology Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 20,950 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 512.2% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 143,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 120,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 91,592.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 221,654 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.