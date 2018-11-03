Shopify (SHOP) Shares Gap Up to $138.15

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $143.80, but opened at $138.15. Shopify shares last traded at $141.75, with a volume of 50187 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Rosenblatt Securities set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Macquarie set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.59.
The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,235,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Shopify by 26.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after buying an additional 11,659 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Shopify by 6.9% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 29,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Company Profile (NYSE:SHOP)
Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
