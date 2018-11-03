Shire (SHP) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Shire (LON:SHP) in a report published on Friday.

SHP has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Shire in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Shire in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Shire in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Shire to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,500 ($58.80) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.80) price objective on shares of Shire in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,725.30 ($61.74).

Shares of SHP stock traded down GBX 76.50 ($1.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 4,534 ($59.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,993,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,000. Shire has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,940.50 ($38.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,021 ($65.61).

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

