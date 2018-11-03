SHIELD Price Hits $0.0058 on Major Exchanges (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $3,475.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,352.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $200.01 or 0.03136810 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $471.23 or 0.07390377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00799057 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.18 or 0.01649614 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00143143 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.08 or 0.01851812 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00424429 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00030205 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

