Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 168.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10,109.0% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 28,002 shares during the period. Finally, BTIM Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $553.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $492.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.40.

In other news, Director David F. Hodnik sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.19, for a total value of $234,327.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,854.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 5,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.04, for a total transaction of $2,326,843.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,975.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW opened at $402.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.04. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $355.28 and a 1 year high of $479.64. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by ($0.03). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.11%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.