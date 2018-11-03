Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

SHEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $39.41 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.58 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $154.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.83 million. As a group, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, VP Raymond B. Ostroski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $193,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Edward H. Mckay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,993.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,215 shares of company stock valued at $789,757. Insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 630.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 117,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 101,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. 46.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio.

