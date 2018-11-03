Shawn N. Purvis Sells 1,565 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) Stock

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 1,565 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $427,855.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,685.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Northrop Grumman stock opened at $273.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $251.66 and a 12-month high of $360.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.
Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $2.19. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Northrop Grumman
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.
