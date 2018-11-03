SHADE Token (SHADE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2,514.00

SHADE Token (CURRENCY:SHADE) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One SHADE Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. Over the last seven days, SHADE Token has traded 87.8% lower against the US dollar. SHADE Token has a market cap of $2,514.00 and $0.00 worth of SHADE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007395 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00025399 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00337240 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00001339 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001963 BTC.

About SHADE Token

SHADE Token (SHADE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2014. SHADE Token’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,001,445 tokens. The official website for SHADE Token is www.stellarshade.org . SHADE Token’s official Twitter account is @ShadeCoin

Buying and Selling SHADE Token

SHADE Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHADE Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHADE Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHADE Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

