Seven Generations Energy (VII) PT Raised to C$22.50 at Eight Capital

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its target price lifted by Eight Capital from C$18.50 to C$22.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. Eight Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$21.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$31.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. TD Securities raised Seven Generations Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.73.

Shares of Seven Generations Energy stock opened at C$13.68 on Thursday. Seven Generations Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$12.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.25.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$797.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$657.67 million. Seven Generations Energy had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 16.64%.

In other Seven Generations Energy news, Director Marty Leigh Proctor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.20 per share, with a total value of C$152,000.00. Also, insider David Barry Holt purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,825.00.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of condensate and natural gas properties in western Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering 500,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta.

