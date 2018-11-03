ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers Inc. PA

Emerald Advisers Inc. PA reduced its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.7% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 172,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,715,000 after purchasing an additional 20,755 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 21.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 39,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 90.1% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 502,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,220,000 after purchasing an additional 237,906 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $468,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 39,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total value of $7,343,375.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,428 shares in the company, valued at $9,931,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $5,931,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 282,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,537,721.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,350 shares of company stock valued at $35,102,979. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on ServiceNow from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Argus increased their price target on ServiceNow to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on ServiceNow from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ServiceNow from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie set a $210.00 price target on ServiceNow and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.44.

ServiceNow stock opened at $178.78 on Friday. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $112.84 and a one year high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.25.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.61. ServiceNow had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $673.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.41 million. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

