Serabi Gold (SRB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $37.00

Serabi Gold PLC (LON:SRB) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 37 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.48), with a volume of 2410 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.50).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serabi Gold in a research report on Monday, July 23rd.

Serabi Gold Company Profile (LON:SRB)

Serabi Gold plc primarily engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold projects in Brazil and the United Kingdom. It also explores for copper deposits. The company's primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 50, 800 hectares; and the Coringa gold project covering an area of approximately 13, 000 hectares located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

