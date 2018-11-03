Serabi Gold (SRB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Serabi Gold (LON:SRB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday.

SRB stock opened at GBX 38.50 ($0.50) on Tuesday. Serabi Gold has a twelve month low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 6.17 ($0.08).

Serabi Gold Company Profile

Serabi Gold plc primarily engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold projects in Brazil and the United Kingdom. It also explores for copper deposits. The company's primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 50, 800 hectares; and the Coringa gold project covering an area of approximately 13, 000 hectares located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

